LMPD officer released from hospital after collision; second officer, civilian still in care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a collision in the Newburg neighborhood, and two of the injured are Louisville Metro police officers.

This happened on Thursday at about 3:30 a.m. on Preston Highway and East Indian Trail, right in front of the Kia store near the airport. Police, EMS, and fire crews responded shortly after the collision.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said two officers were in a police cruiser going north on Preston Highway and collided with a civilian driver who was making a left onto East Indian Trail.

Louisville Metro police also said the two officers had injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening. One of the officers was discharged from the hospital and the other officer is still there as of early Friday morning.

There’s currently no word on the other driver’s condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

