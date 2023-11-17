Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD officer released from hospital after collision; second officer, civilian still in care

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a collision in the Newburg neighborhood, and two of the injured are Louisville Metro police officers.

This happened on Thursday at about 3:30 a.m. on Preston Highway and East Indian Trail, right in front of the Kia store near the airport. Police, EMS, and fire crews responded shortly after the collision.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said two officers were in a police cruiser going north on Preston Highway and collided with a civilian driver who was making a left onto East Indian Trail.

Louisville Metro police also said the two officers had injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening. One of the officers was discharged from the hospital and the other officer is still there as of early Friday morning.

There’s currently no word on the other driver’s condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire
Rashawn Betts
LMPD says man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder is ‘armed and dangerous’
Former Madison, Ind. mayor Tim Armstrong was arrested Thursday afternoon on seven charges,...
Former Madison mayor arrested on child seduction charges

Latest News

Jamey Noel
Clark County Court releases 661 pages related to former Sheriff Jamey Noel’s case
The Jefferson County Attorney main office is moving from the Louis J. Brandeis Hall of Justice...
Jefferson County Attorney to relocate main office and Criminal and Child Support Divisions
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville men’s soccer advance in NCAA Tournament with win over Dayton
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Broadway and Cecil Avenue...
Man in hospital after shooting near Shawnee neighborhood