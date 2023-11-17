Louisville women’s basketball trounce Bellarmine by 78

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville women’s basketball team stayed unbeaten in emphatic fashion Thursday, beating crosstown foe Bellarmine 111-33 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Eight different Cardinals scored in double figures, with Sydney Taylor’s 15 leading the way. Elif Istanbulluoglu had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Merissah Russell, Jayda Curry and Kiki Jefferson each had 11 points, Nyla Harris had 14 and Olivia Cochran had 10.

The Knights fall to 0-3 as they open the season without star sophomore Gracie Merkle and Thursday marks the second straight game in which the opponent scored over 110 points, with No. 3 UCLA putting up 113 on Sunday.

The 19th ranked Cardinals host Bucknell Sunday at 4 p.m. before hitting the road again for a Friday afternoon matchup at Alabama.

The Knights hit the road for a Tuesday, Nov. 21 game at Murray State that tips at 7 p.m.

