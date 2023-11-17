Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville women’s basketball trounce Bellarmine by 78

It was Chris Mack's coaching debut with the Cardinals.
It was Chris Mack's coaching debut with the Cardinals.(WAVE 3 News)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville women’s basketball team stayed unbeaten in emphatic fashion Thursday, beating crosstown foe Bellarmine 111-33 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Eight different Cardinals scored in double figures, with Sydney Taylor’s 15 leading the way. Elif Istanbulluoglu had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Merissah Russell, Jayda Curry and Kiki Jefferson each had 11 points, Nyla Harris had 14 and Olivia Cochran had 10.

The Knights fall to 0-3 as they open the season without star sophomore Gracie Merkle and Thursday marks the second straight game in which the opponent scored over 110 points, with No. 3 UCLA putting up 113 on Sunday.

The 19th ranked Cardinals host Bucknell Sunday at 4 p.m. before hitting the road again for a Friday afternoon matchup at Alabama.

The Knights hit the road for a Tuesday, Nov. 21 game at Murray State that tips at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
The pipe bomb was found in these bricks.
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas unanimously approved by MLB owners
Tre White had a 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for a double-double in UofL's win over...
Cards roll to 20-point win over Coppin State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Champions Classic