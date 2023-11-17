Man in hospital after shooting near Shawnee neighborhood

Contact Troubleshooters
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Broadway and Cecil Avenue around 7:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the arm. Ellis said officers gave the man first aid until EMS could arrive.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive, according to LMPD.

Detectives believe the shooting happened somewhere else and that the man made his way to Broadway and Cecil.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

