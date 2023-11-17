Contact Troubleshooters
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation

The investigation resulted in 28 suspects being indicted, arrested, and charged with multiple drug offenses.(Paris Police Department/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two dozen people have been indicted in a big drug round-up operation in Bourbon County.

According to the Paris Police Department, several drug trafficking suspects have been indicted as a result of joint investigations by the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force and the Kentucky State Police.

Over the previous months, police say the suspects were involved in multiple drug transactions with detectives from different law enforcement agencies.

After receiving several reports from concerned citizens, the task force and KSP conducted surveillance and investigations on various locations where drug activity was suspected in the city and county.

The investigation resulted in 28 suspects being indicted, arrested, and charged with multiple drug offenses.

We’re told the investigation is still ongoing, and the law enforcement authorities are working to apprehend more suspects involved in these cases.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

