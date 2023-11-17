More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two dozen people have been indicted in a big drug round-up operation in Bourbon County.

According to the Paris Police Department, several drug trafficking suspects have been indicted as a result of joint investigations by the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force and the Kentucky State Police.

Over the previous months, police say the suspects were involved in multiple drug transactions with detectives from different law enforcement agencies.

After receiving several reports from concerned citizens, the task force and KSP conducted surveillance and investigations on various locations where drug activity was suspected in the city and county.

The investigation resulted in 28 suspects being indicted, arrested, and charged with multiple drug offenses.

We’re told the investigation is still ongoing, and the law enforcement authorities are working to apprehend more suspects involved in these cases.

