New Albany police arrest 20-year-old in connection to woman’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a woman in New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said emergency services were sent to the 1800 block of Conservative Street around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Calls reported a woman injured outside the home. Officers arrived and found Earlean Deloney, 64, unconscious.

Lifesaving measures were performed and she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Bailey said she did not survive.

Police arrested Donteregan Sanders, 20, who lived at the home.

No other information was released.

