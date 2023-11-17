Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New Albany police arrest 20-year-old in connection to woman’s death

(Source: WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a woman in New Albany.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said emergency services were sent to the 1800 block of Conservative Street around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Calls reported a woman injured outside the home. Officers arrived and found Earlean Deloney, 64, unconscious.

Lifesaving measures were performed and she was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Bailey said she did not survive.

Police arrested Donteregan Sanders, 20, who lived at the home.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Rashawn Betts
LMPD says man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder is ‘armed and dangerous’
La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire
Former Madison, Ind. mayor Tim Armstrong was arrested Thursday afternoon on seven charges,...
Former Madison mayor arrested on child seduction charges

Latest News

(Left) Robert Lewis (Center) Gary Carman (Right) Anthony Phillips
3 more men wanted for involvement in extensive Lowe’s theft ring
Danesha Peden takes plea deal for a 46-year sentence
Louisville woman pleads guilty to arson that killed 3 people, will get 46-year sentence
The investigation resulted in 28 suspects being indicted, arrested, and charged with multiple...
More than two dozen indicted in big drug round-up operation
$70,000 worth of reportedly stolen bourbon returned
$70,000 worth of reportedly stolen bourbon returned