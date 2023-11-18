Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County

3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County(wwbt/nbc12)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Breckinridge County Friday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said around 3:25 p.m. their Post 4 was called to assist the Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of a crash near the intersection of KY 86 and 690 Custer.

KSP spokesperson Scotty R. Sharp said an initial investigation showed a pickup heading Westbound crossed over the center lane and hit a car head-on. Officials do not know why the driver crossed the center line.

Sharp said the driver of the truck, 59-year-old Charles Lucas, was taken to Baptist Healthy Hardin were he later died.

The driver of the car that was hit and one of the passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. They have since been identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Smallwood and 55-year-old Edna Lucas.

The remaining passenger, a 3-year-old, was reportedly not injured.

KSP and the sheriff’s officer are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Danesha Peden takes plea deal for a 46-year sentence
Louisville woman pleads guilty to arson that killed 3 people, will get 46-year sentence
(Left) Robert Lewis (Center) Gary Carman (Right) Anthony Phillips
3 more men wanted for involvement in extensive Lowe’s theft ring

Latest News

Several authorities from different agencies outside Evansville Regional Airport early Saturday...
Police: Authorities shoot man after he lunges toward them with knife at Evansville Regional Airport
People in Madison, Indiana give their take on the arrest of former Mayor and former SRO Tim...
Former Madison Mayor, school resource officer, faces several charges for sexual misconduct with a minor
Sgt. Tom Petschke
Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff in honor of Ballardsville firefighter
New Albany police arrest 20-year-old in connection to woman’s death