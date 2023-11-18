D’Angelo Russell Foundation gives out 300 turkeys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native and Los Angeles Laker D’Angelo Russell is making sure families can enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal this year.

Russell partnered with Kroger to give away 300 turkeys at the store on West Broadway. Russell grew up in Louisville before going on to play college basketball at Ohio State and being drafted into the NBA.

His brother said they just wanted to give back to a community that means a lot to them.

“We are from the west end of Louisville,” Antonio Russell said. “This is a Kroger that we both remember walking to as kids. We’re from 28th Street here. Just really being out to give back to a community that touched home for us.”

His brother said Russell wishes he could have been here in Louisville Friday, but the Lakers had a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

