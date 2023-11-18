Contact Troubleshooters
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience holds anniversary block party

Evan Williams celebrated 10 years at its downtown Louisville location Saturday.
Evan Williams celebrated 10 years at its downtown Louisville location Saturday.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Evan Williams celebrated 10 years at its downtown Louisville location Saturday.

The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience has been giving people an inside look at Kentucky’s most famous drink for a decade and to thank the Louisville community for their business, they had a block party.

Jeff Crowe, Evan Williams’ Director of Kentucky Experiences, said that without the Louisville community, it wouldn’t be possible to do what they do.

“One of the things that we love about this whole setup is ten years ago we opened the doors as a leap of faith. Without the community we would never have been successful,” he said. “Well it’s that kind of support that we’re seeing today is what made us successful so we’re really glad to see all the people.”

The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience does tours every day of the week starting at eighteen dollars for those 21 years and older.

