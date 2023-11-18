FORECAST: Chilly tonight ahead of a pleasant Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures by Sunday morning will fall into the 20s and 30s for lows

Much-needed rain returns by late Monday

Cold and quiet weather by Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight, clear skies continue. This will allow chilly temperatures to settle in with lows falling into the 20s and 30s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 50s for highs. While a good amount of sunshine is still on the way, clouds will gradually stream into the region by sunset.

Cloud cover will continue to build into the region Sunday night as our next storm system takes shape to our west.

Monday will be cool during the day with temperatures in the 50s. A strong low pressure will approach later in the day, increasing the wind gusts and showers on the radar.

