Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cool and sunny through the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine with highs in the 50s through Sunday
  • Much-needed rain arrives early this week
  • Chilly Thanksgiving forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features cool temperatures and abundant sunshine. Temperatures will be running a few degrees below normal, with highs only reaching the low and mid 50s.

Tonight, clear skies continue. This will allow chilly temperatures to settle in with lows falling into the 20s and 30s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 50s for highs. While a good amount of sunshine is still on the way, clouds will gradually stream into the region by sunset.

Cloud cover will continue to build into the region Sunday night as our next storm system takes shape to our west.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
(Left) Robert Lewis (Center) Gary Carman (Right) Anthony Phillips
3 more men wanted for involvement in extensive Lowe’s theft ring
Danesha Peden takes plea deal for a 46-year sentence
Louisville woman pleads guilty to arson that killed 3 people, will get 46-year sentence

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/17
Pilots have to monitor more than rain and snow before takeoff.
How weather impacts air travel
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/16