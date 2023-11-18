FORECAST: Cool and sunny through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine with highs in the 50s through Sunday

Much-needed rain arrives early this week

Chilly Thanksgiving forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features cool temperatures and abundant sunshine. Temperatures will be running a few degrees below normal, with highs only reaching the low and mid 50s.

Tonight, clear skies continue. This will allow chilly temperatures to settle in with lows falling into the 20s and 30s by Sunday morning.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 50s for highs. While a good amount of sunshine is still on the way, clouds will gradually stream into the region by sunset.

Cloud cover will continue to build into the region Sunday night as our next storm system takes shape to our west.

