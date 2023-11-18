Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Triple fatal fire leads to new ordinance in Bullitt County

No working smoke detectors were in the home, and now a new law requires all Houses in Bullitt county to have functioning smoke detectors.
By David Ochoa
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost a year after a pregnant woman and two young girls were killed in a house fire in Bullitt County, their family is still feeling the loss.

But the tragedy created a new law that might save lives.

On Jan. 19, 27-year old Eryn Toogood, her six-year-old daughter Haisley Heath, and six-year-old Raegan Maraman died when their house caught on fire.

No working smoke detectors were in the home, and now a new law requires all houses in Bullitt County to have functioning smoke detectors.

Time hasn’t healed the pain that the families of Eryn, Haisley, and Raegan have felt over the last 10 months, but they are finally breathing a little easier now that the ordinance has been passed.

“Sassy, love you sassy. All my heart. Good night.”

That’s the last voicemail six-year-old Haisley Heath left to her grandmother, Kym Toogood.

The six-year-old’s voice is just one sound the whole family misses hearing.

“Just the chaos. The talking to them, the screaming, the yelling, the noise, stomping around, running up and down the stairs,” said Daryn Toogood, Eryn’s sister.

“They had their own apartment in the attic. Just the noise. I think that’s the main thing, the noise,” said Kym.

Friday was Raegan’s birthday, Eryn’s was on Monday, and Haisley’s was in October.

So the families decided to celebrate all three of them, along with the unborn Holten, Friday night.

“We’re all just excited to be able to talk about Eryn, and Haisley, and Raegan and honor them. And honor their presence. They were very big presence and we miss the noise,” Daryn and Kym said.

Another reason to celebrate is this week a new ordinance was passed in their honor.

It requires all Bullitt County homes to have working smoke detectors, so that no one has to go through what they did.

“There’s a lot of homes in Bullitt County that do not have smoke detectors so this is a very big ordeal,” Kym said.

“It made a lot of people lot more aware. Checking their house and making sure they do have fire alarms and all that stuff,” said Eryn’s dad, Ernest Toogood.

They say it allows people to get a warning if there is a fire. A warning they say the three girls didn’t get.

“You just don’t want anyone to go through this pain we have been going through. So I guess we just feel good to prevent that,” Daryn said.

The ordinance requires an affidavit to be signed whenever a house is bought, sold, or rented in Bullitt County.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
Danesha Peden takes plea deal for a 46-year sentence
Louisville woman pleads guilty to arson that killed 3 people, will get 46-year sentence
ISP: Both I-65 South lanes blocked in Scott County
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

Jack Plummer leads the Cardinals into what could be one of the biggest regular season games in...
Cards can clinch ACC Championship game berth with win at Miami
The D'Angelo Russell Foundation partnered with Kroger to give away 300 turkeys at the store on...
D’Angelo Russell Foundation gives out 300 turkeys
The 60-room Myriad Hotel in the Highlands was among two boutique Louisville hotels also...
Louisville joins Paris and Bangkok on prestigious tourism list
Blessings in a Backpack made a special delivery Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School....
Blessings in a Backpack comes to Engelhard Elementary