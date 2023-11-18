Contact Troubleshooters
Two in hospital after possible related shootings in Algonquin neighborhood

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two are in hospital after possible related shootings in the Algonquin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the 1600 block of Brashear Drive around 12 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the leg.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said he was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell said a short time later, officers responded to a report of a man who walked into Norton Hospital with a gunshot wound. Officials believe the shootings are related.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

