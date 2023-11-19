7 years have passed since death of Tommy Ballard, father of Crystal Rogers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven years ago Sunday, Tommy Ballard was shot dead on his property.

Ballard was the father of Crystal Rogers, the woman whose disappearance from Bardstown in 2015 launched a massive case that still has yet to end. Ballard spearheaded the efforts to find Crystal after she went missing.

Nov. 19, 2016, he was hunting with his grandson on family property when he was shot and killed.

Kentucky State Police classified it as a death investigation, not a homicide. Nobody has been arrested in connection to Ballard’s death.

Brooks Houck, Crystal’s boyfriend, is on trial for her murder.

