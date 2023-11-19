Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

7 years have passed since death of Tommy Ballard, father of Crystal Rogers

Sherry and Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Sherry and Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven years ago Sunday, Tommy Ballard was shot dead on his property.

Ballard was the father of Crystal Rogers, the woman whose disappearance from Bardstown in 2015 launched a massive case that still has yet to end. Ballard spearheaded the efforts to find Crystal after she went missing.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Crystal Rogers case

Nov. 19, 2016, he was hunting with his grandson on family property when he was shot and killed.

Kentucky State Police classified it as a death investigation, not a homicide. Nobody has been arrested in connection to Ballard’s death.

Brooks Houck, Crystal’s boyfriend, is on trial for her murder.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury
(Left) Robert Lewis (Center) Gary Carman (Right) Anthony Phillips
3 more men wanted for involvement in extensive Lowe’s theft ring

Latest News

Judge Charles Simms III
Commonwealth responds to request to have judge removed from Brooks Houck case
Park officials and Nelson County Animal Control are searching for the man seen abandoning a dog...
Nelson County Animal Control looking for man who abandoned dog at dog park
Logan Bechanan, 23, of Carlisle, KY
Nelson County police arrest 23-year-old on DUI charges after crashing into tow truck
Brooks Houck's defense team trying again to disqualify judge