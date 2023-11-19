FORECAST: Active, windy and wet start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next rain-maker

Scattered showers for Monday, heavy rain arrives Monday night into early Tuesday

Cool and dry midweek and into Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover will continue to increase tonight, preventing temperatures from being as cold as previous mornings. We’ll stay dry overnight as well with lows falling into the upper 30s and 40s.

By Monday, the forecast pattern change begins to take shape as a strong area of low pressure approaches. Winds will pick up, with gusts up to 25 Mph. Scattered showers will move in gradually throughout the day. Highs will top out in the 50s.

Our heaviest and most widespread rain arrives Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Pockets of heavy downpours are possible along with gusty winds. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either, especially for our southern-most counties.

Steady rain will continue into early Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves across the Ohio Valley. Rainfall will taper off and steadily become lighter into the afternoon as cold and dry air pushes into the region.

