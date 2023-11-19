Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Mild and sunny for Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase late this afternoon
  • Scattered showers arrive late Monday/early Tuesday
  • Cold and clear by midweek into Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite our chilly start to the day, temperatures will make a run for the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. Sunshine will gradually give way to increasing clouds, especially by sunset.

Cloud cover will continue to increase tonight, preventing temperatures from being as cold as previous mornings. We’ll stay dry overnight with lows falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

By Monday, the forecast pattern change begins to take shape as a strong area of low-pressure approaches. Winds will pick up, with gusts up to 25 Mph. Scattered showers move in slowly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain will really pick up into Monday night with areas of locally heavy downpours possible. Temperatures will hold steady through the night with a gusty southeast wind.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
