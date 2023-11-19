FORECAST: Mild and sunny for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase late this afternoon

Scattered showers arrive late Monday/early Tuesday

Cold and clear by midweek into Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite our chilly start to the day, temperatures will make a run for the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. Sunshine will gradually give way to increasing clouds, especially by sunset.

Cloud cover will continue to increase tonight, preventing temperatures from being as cold as previous mornings. We’ll stay dry overnight with lows falling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

By Monday, the forecast pattern change begins to take shape as a strong area of low-pressure approaches. Winds will pick up, with gusts up to 25 Mph. Scattered showers move in slowly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain will really pick up into Monday night with areas of locally heavy downpours possible. Temperatures will hold steady through the night with a gusty southeast wind.

