‘I’m heart-broken’: Family of New Albany woman found dead mourns her loss

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany family is reeling after losing their loved one to violence.

The New Albany Police Department says 64-year-old Earlean Deloney died at UofL Hospital Friday after being found seriously injured outside of her home on Thursday.

Donteregan Sanders, 20, was arrested in connection to her death, who the family says is her great nephew.

Her nephew Dyon Cooper says he can’t wrap his head around the news.

“It was just heart-breaking because I was just with her earlier that day and come to find out she’s gone,” Cooper said. “She’s a good woman. She didn’t deserve to get taken out of this world like this.”

He says Sanders got upset with Deloney and he punch and kicked her head until she was unconscious, which led to her death.

He says Sanders got upset with Deloney and he punch and kicked her head until she was unconscious, which led to her death.

An act Cooper says is unforgivable.

“A life for a life. He’s getting what he deserves,” shared Cooper.

According to court records, Sanders has been arrested several times within the last two years for multiple battery charges that resulted in bodily harm, including one that happened in front of a child less than 16 years old.

When it comes to his aunt, Cooper describes her as one of the sweetest people in the world that would do anything for anyone and shares what he’ll miss the most about her.

“Her smile. Every morning she wakes up with a smile on her face. And she loves her R&B, Soul R&B,” Cooper explained.

Sanders is currently being charged for murder, aggravated battery and false informing.

His next court date is December 12th at 9 am.

Cooper says the family will have a memorial service for Deloney but the date has not been set yet.

