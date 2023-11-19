Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘I’m heart-broken’: Family of New Albany woman found dead mourns her loss

Nephew of the woman found dead in New Albany talks abut her death.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany family is reeling after losing their loved one to violence.

The New Albany Police Department says 64-year-old Earlean Deloney died at UofL Hospital Friday after being found seriously injured outside of her home on Thursday.

Donteregan Sanders, 20, was arrested in connection to her death, who the family says is her great nephew.

Her nephew Dyon Cooper says he can’t wrap his head around the news.

“It was just heart-breaking because I was just with her earlier that day and come to find out she’s gone,” Cooper said. “She’s a good woman. She didn’t deserve to get taken out of this world like this.”

Sanders was arrested in connection to her death, who Cooper says is Deloney’s great nephew and his cousin.

He says Sanders got upset with Deloney and he punch and kicked her head until she was unconscious, which led to her death.

An act Cooper says is unforgivable.

“A life for a life. He’s getting what he deserves,” shared Cooper.

According to court records, Sanders has been arrested several times within the last two years for multiple battery charges that resulted in bodily harm, including one that happened in front of a child less than 16 years old.

When it comes to his aunt, Cooper describes her as one of the sweetest people in the world that would do anything for anyone and shares what he’ll miss the most about her.

“Her smile. Every morning she wakes up with a smile on her face. And she loves her R&B, Soul R&B,” Cooper explained.

Sanders is currently being charged for murder, aggravated battery and false informing.

His next court date is December 12th at 9 am.

Cooper says the family will have a memorial service for Deloney but the date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
(Left) Robert Lewis (Center) Gary Carman (Right) Anthony Phillips
3 more men wanted for involvement in extensive Lowe’s theft ring
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury

Latest News

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
The park features a mural of Alberta Jones made of thousands of community photos and locations...
Alberta O. Jones Park opens in the California neighborhood
Evan Williams celebrated 10 years at its downtown Louisville location Saturday.
Evan Williams Bourbon Experience holds anniversary block party
The Guiding Light Islamic Center took Saturday to recognize the state of Palestine.
Louisville mosque holds Palestine Awareness Day