LMPD to release bodycam footage Monday from officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are planning to release the bodycam footage from the officer-involved shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

The officer-involved shooting happened last Monday around 2 p.m. when officers chased a man who had an AR-style pistol on foot. LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the officer shot the suspect after he had failed to follow multiple commands to put the gun down and then pointed the gun at officers.

The suspect was later identified as Jaron Bobbitt, a man who the WAVE Troubleshooters found had a lengthy criminal history.

Bobbitt is now charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; fleeing or evading police; wanton endangerment; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to Monday’s event. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

The footage is expected to be released Monday at 2 p.m.

