Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NBA player Malik Monk donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving. (SOURCE: KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A basketball legend from a small Arkansas town is doing big things on and off the court this holiday season.

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Malik Monk Drive was held at First Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Monk, the Sacramento Kings shooting guard and Lepanto native, donated 300 turkeys for the drive. According to KAIT, this is the seventh year in a row he has given back to his hometown during the holiday season. However, Monk himself was not in attendance.

Jackie Monk, the athlete’s mother, was one of several other family members who greeted people as they arrived at the event. She said everyone understands his busy schedule and that basketball comes first for him.

“The community raised me,” she said. “You know, that’s what he says.”

Jackie Monk said she is unbelievably proud of her son and hopes he continues his charitable actions in the future.

Pastor Larrie Bell said he appreciates the Monk family, and said he enjoys seeing the smiles at the event every year.

“We are serving the public. It’s just a great wonderful feeling,” the pastor said. “It warms our hearts to know we can give back.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury
(Left) Robert Lewis (Center) Gary Carman (Right) Anthony Phillips
3 more men wanted for involvement in extensive Lowe’s theft ring

Latest News

As families prepare for Thanksgiving, parents should be mindful of eating disorder warning...
Norton Children’s doctor speaks about supporting kids with eating disorders on Thanksgiving
A look up the Ohio River from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in downtown Louisville.
FORECAST: Active, windy and wet start to the week
Sherry and Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
7 years have passed since death of Tommy Ballard, father of Crystal Rogers
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96