Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.(WCAX)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single car collision on I-265 Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the 22nd mile marker on I-265 southbound.

The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle struck a woman who was on the roadway, resulting in fatal injuries for the woman, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Prior to the collision, LMPD had received calls of pedestrians on I-265.

All parties remained at the scene and there were no other injuries.

