Teenager killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenaged girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single car collision on I-265 Saturday night.
On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as a 16-year-old.
Around 7 p.m., LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the 22nd mile marker on I-265 southbound, south of the intersection with Taylorsville Road near Hopewell.
The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle struck a woman who was on the roadway, resulting in fatal injuries for the woman, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Prior to the collision, LMPD had received calls of pedestrians on I-265.
All parties remained at the scene and there were no other injuries.
