All I-65 North lanes back open in Bullitt County near Wilson Creek Road

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - All northbound lanes were blocked on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County near Wilson Creek Road early Monday morning.

The I-65 North shutdown appeared to be between Exit 105 (KY-61; Lebanon Junction; Boston) and Exit 112 (KY-245). Drivers could take Exit 116 to KY-61 to KY-245 and rejoin I-65 for their Monday morning commute.

Bullitt County dispatch said a call about an accident involving multiple vehicles came in at 4:43 a.m.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.

