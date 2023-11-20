Caesars Southern Indiana celebrates 25th anniversary giving guests chances at free money

ELIZABETH, In. (WAVE) - 25 years ago, Caesars Southern Indiana opened its doors to the public.

Of course, at the time it was just Caesars Indiana, then Horseshoe Southern Indiana before returning to the Caesars name.

When the casino started, there was no hotel and the games were all on a boat.

That boat’s gone now. The casino is on land. Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager Brad Sigel said hundreds of millions of dollars have been given back through taxes and charitable giving.

Judy Hess has worn many hats at Caesars. She’s known as ‘employee number one.’ For 25 years she’s seen it grow into something she’d never imagined.

Currently, Hess serves as community relations coordinator. She just can’t quite leave yet.

”I would think about fully retiring, and then think I’d miss so many people,” she said, “and so as long as I can stay vertical, the boss will let me stay.”

As part of their 25-year celebration, guests have several chances to win up to $2,500 of free play at the casino.

