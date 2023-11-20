Crashes near Hardin-Bullitt County line causing lane closures on I-65 North

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crashes near the Hardin-Bullitt County line are causing delays on Interstate 65 for Monday morning commuters.

I-65 North is blocked at the 102 mile marker in Hardin County. Traffic is being diverted to Joe Prather Highway.

The 105 mile marker in Bullitt County is also blocked on I-65 North.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt.

Drivers should take different routes if they’re heading north.

