Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in Alexandria, New York, on Sept. 20., 2023.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - The New York woman who was driving the pickup truck that crashed into a buggy, killing two Amish children, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, WWNY reports.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Charlene Kring on Monday.

Kring is set to be arraigned on two counts of criminally negligent homicide next month.

The crash happened on County Route 2 in Alexandria, New York, on September 20. Deputies say Kring drove her pickup into the back of the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction.

Investigators say speed and distracted driving were contributing factors leading to the collision.

The crash killed 1-year-old Ananias Slabaugh and 3-year-old Andy Slabaugh, according to the sheriff’s office. Four other members of the Slabaugh family were injured.

Kring was not injured in the accident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Nephew of the woman found dead in New Albany talks abut her death.
‘I’m heart-broken’: Family of New Albany woman found dead mourns her loss
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County

Latest News

An image taken from the body camera video of LMPD Officer O'Sha Rogers shows the suspect, Jaron...
LMPD releases bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome," during the...
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will soon learn if he’s going to trial in shooting case
***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
FORECAST: Heaviest rain in over 3 weeks arrives tonight