Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fact✓Check | Thanksgiving holiday ranks number 2 for deadly crashes

We are taking a closer look at traffic numbers from Kentucky State Police over the past decade.
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be one of the busiest we’ve seen in years, with thousands of Kentuckians driving to their destinations. That can mean more crashes, with more injuries and deaths.

We are taking a closer look at traffic numbers from Kentucky State Police over the past decade.

It’s important to remember that traffic patterns did change during COVID, so we are trying to review a broader amount of years here.

What we have found is that the Thanksgiving holiday period ranks second in the number of total injuries and deaths on the road. The only holiday higher is Independence Day.

On average, 314 people are injured during the Thanksgiving holiday. The number of people killed on the roads during the same holiday period is around 8.

If we look at wrecks by month, November is in the top three. October, November and December are the top three months for the highest number of crashes in the state at more than 11,000 each month.

These numbers are a big reason why troopers target the Thanksgiving holiday weekend for traffic enforcement.

Expect to see state police out on the roads all week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 2 at Rooster’s restaurant in Louisville
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County
Old National Bank
Investigation into Old National Bank mass shooting officially closed; full documents released
LMPD Chief’s testimony in court raises questions of her truthfulness

Latest News

Here's your WAVE Neighborhood News Check for the day!
WAVE Neighborhood News Check: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023
FORECAST: Clouds linger for another day
Source: TRIMARC
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-264 ramp
LMPD Chief’s testimony in court raises questions of her truthfulness
Attorneys say someone has to prove the LMPD chief was lying on purpose or if it’s an innocent...
LMPD Chief’s testimony in court raise questions of her truthfulness