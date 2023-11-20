Family remembers couple killed in drunk driving crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family members of a couple killed in a DUI crash two years ago gathered to honor their memory Monday.

George and Margaret Herbig died when they were hit by a drunk driver on Westport Road back on Nov. 20, 2021.

That driver, Alyssha McFadden, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in April. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The night of the crash her blood alcohol content was .206, more than double the legal limit.

Family members took time to remember Margaret and George Monday and want to remind people to not drink and drive.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.