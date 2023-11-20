Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Heaviest rain in over 3 weeks arrives tonight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Decent soaking rain overnight, totals around 1″
  • Rain is gone by Tuesday afternoon, but clouds remain for a while
  • Sunnier and milder by Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain ramps up late tonight as an area of low pressure moves through the region. This will be some of the heaviest rain we’ve had in some time, but flooding isn’t expected. Rainfall totals around an inch are likely, with lower totals east of Louisville.

Lighter and less-constant showers are possible for the Tuesday morning commute, but by mid morning and beyond we’ll be left with patchy drizzle and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s behind this rain. Winds will gust up to 25 MPH at times.

Clouds will hang around Tuesday night as cooler air filters in behind a cold front. Lows will sink into the 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a much cooler day with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Aside from the cool air, there’s not much for Thanksgiving travelers to complain about here locally when it comes to weather conditions.

Thanksgiving itself looks milder as highs in the 50s return under a mainly sunny sky.

Cloud cover returns in time for Black Friday shopping, but the upcoming weekend looks mainly dry.

Our next shower chance early next week will be caused by a push of cooler air from the north, but even then that chance looks low.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Nephew of the woman found dead in New Albany talks abut her death.
‘I’m heart-broken’: Family of New Albany woman found dead mourns her loss
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, Nov. 20, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/20
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/17
Pilots have to monitor more than rain and snow before takeoff.
How weather impacts air travel