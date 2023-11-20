FORECAST: Heaviest rain in over 3 weeks arrives tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Decent soaking rain overnight, totals around 1″

Rain is gone by Tuesday afternoon, but clouds remain for a while

Sunnier and milder by Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain ramps up late tonight as an area of low pressure moves through the region. This will be some of the heaviest rain we’ve had in some time, but flooding isn’t expected. Rainfall totals around an inch are likely, with lower totals east of Louisville.

Lighter and less-constant showers are possible for the Tuesday morning commute, but by mid morning and beyond we’ll be left with patchy drizzle and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s behind this rain. Winds will gust up to 25 MPH at times.

Clouds will hang around Tuesday night as cooler air filters in behind a cold front. Lows will sink into the 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is a much cooler day with mainly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Aside from the cool air, there’s not much for Thanksgiving travelers to complain about here locally when it comes to weather conditions.

Thanksgiving itself looks milder as highs in the 50s return under a mainly sunny sky.

Cloud cover returns in time for Black Friday shopping, but the upcoming weekend looks mainly dry.

Our next shower chance early next week will be caused by a push of cooler air from the north, but even then that chance looks low.

