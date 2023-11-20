Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heaviest of the rain will be overnight

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rounds of rain tonight into Tuesday
  • Wind gusts near 30 MPH overnight into Tuesday
  • Clouds will be slow to clear Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dry air will keep any showers on the light and scattered side this afternoon. Temperatures will move very little as well with the easterly wind. The rain will ramp up tonight with several hours of steady rain expected. Some of which could be heavy at times. Thunder is possible but no severe weather is expected. Use caution travel with the rain/wind as amounts over 1.00″ will be possible.

The heaviest of the rain will exit early to the east on Tuesday morning. Low clouds and drizzle will likely continue for the rest of the day. The wind will be gusty at times. Overcast skies are likely to hold into Tuesday night with the drizzle chance fading and the wind speeds relaxing.

Wednesday should be decent weather for traveling, just be aware the clouds may hold for the first part of the day with sunshine expected by afternoon. Thanksgiving looks partly sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

