FORECAST: Rain chances & wind ramp up this evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rounds of rain tonight into Tuesday
  • Wind gusts near 30 MPH overnight into Tuesday
  • Calmer, chilly weather for the Thanksgiving holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An approaching area of low-pressure will throw scattered showers into the region today. Outside the showers, we’ll see cloudy skies and wind gusts near 20 MPH as highs top out in the 50s this afternoon. The wind and rain ramp up overnight. Gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible tonight as widespread rain takes over. The rain may be heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Widespread rain moves out Tuesday morning; however, scattered showers remain throughout the afternoon. The clouds and rain will limit highs to the 50s. It will be quite windy tomorrow, with gusts near 35 MPH. Wind gusts near 25 MPH remain possible Tuesday night. It will be cloudy as temperatures fall into 30s and low 40s.

Pre-Thankgiving travel on Wednesday looks quiet and chilly with highs in the 40s for most. Thanksgiving’s forecast features a mix of sun and clouds highs in the 50s.

