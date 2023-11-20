Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Grandmother of 33 earns cross-country degree, plans to continue education

Robyn Roberts, of Las Vegas, is a great-grandmother who earned her degree online out on the...
Robyn Roberts, of Las Vegas, is a great-grandmother who earned her degree online out on the open road while studying and completing assignments in the cab of her semitruck at stops in all 48 contiguous states.(Lauren Keane via SNHU)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Gray News) – Two grandmothers proved this weekend that you’re never too old to chase after your dreams.

Marilyn Barth, 75, and Robyn Roberts, 63, both graduated Saturday from Southern New Hampshire University.

Marilyn Barth, 75, (left) and Robyn Roberts, 63, (right) both graduated Saturday from Southern...
Marilyn Barth, 75, (left) and Robyn Roberts, 63, (right) both graduated Saturday from Southern New Hampshire University.(Lauren Keane via SNHU)

Barth is a performing arts instructor and ballroom dance champion who put college on hold decades ago to act and dance professionally while caring for her family.

Now, a grandmother of seven, she’s earned a degree 50 years in the making and hopes to show her grandchildren they’re never too old to achieve anything.

Barth said she was in a coma four years ago and wasn’t sure she’d survive, making this graduation celebration even more special to her and her family.

Barth said she was in a coma four years ago and wasn’t sure she’d survive, making this...
Barth said she was in a coma four years ago and wasn’t sure she’d survive, making this graduation celebration even more special to her and her family.(Lauren Keane via SNHU)

Roberts, of Las Vegas, is a great-grandmother who earned her degree online out on the open road while studying and completing assignments in the cab of her semitruck at stops in all 48 contiguous states.

The mother of eight, grandmother of 33 and great-grandmother of 12 runs a trucking business with her husband, specializing in the transport of hazardous materials and government equipment.

She originally enrolled in college as a challenge from her grandson, but now has big plans to continue her education with the goal of becoming a lawyer to support survivors of abuse.

Roberts dropped off a load in New York Thursday before graduation in New Hampshire Saturday.

She is already back on the road to make a delivery in Arkansas before driving back across the country to Vegas to start preparing Thanksgiving dinner for 38.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Nephew of the woman found dead in New Albany talks abut her death.
‘I’m heart-broken’: Family of New Albany woman found dead mourns her loss
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County

Latest News

Neil Denicola appeared in court Monday, November 20.
Louisville man charged with attempted murder, rape of girlfriend
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm takes questions from member of the...
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm holding update ahead of Governor’s Cup
Police said a deer crossed the highway and slammed into a motorcyclist, running him off the...
Motorcyclist hit and killed by deer, police say
A look up the Ohio River from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in downtown Louisville.
FORECAST: Heaviest of the rain will be overnight