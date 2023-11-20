Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD releases bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

An image taken from the body camera video of LMPD Officer O'Sha Rogers shows the suspect, Jaron Bobbitt, 38, of Louisville, flee from officers while holding an AR-style pistol.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released footage from the release the bodycam footage from the November 13 officer-involved shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:35 p.m. when officers answering a domestic violence call chased a man who fled from them on foot. The man was armed with an AR-style pistol. LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the officer, now identified as O’Sha Rogers, shot the suspect after he had failed to follow multiple commands to put the gun down and then pointed the gun at Rogers.

The suspect, Jaron Bobbitt, 38, is a man who the WAVE Troubleshooters found has a lengthy criminal history.

Bobbitt was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections after being treated for his gunshot wounds. He is charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; fleeing or evading police; wanton endangerment; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges in connection with the incident.

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

