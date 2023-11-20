LMPD releases bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released footage from the release the bodycam footage from the November 13 officer-involved shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2:35 p.m. when officers answering a domestic violence call chased a man who fled from them on foot. The man was armed with an AR-style pistol. LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the officer, now identified as O’Sha Rogers, shot the suspect after he had failed to follow multiple commands to put the gun down and then pointed the gun at Rogers.

The suspect, Jaron Bobbitt, 38, is a man who the WAVE Troubleshooters found has a lengthy criminal history.

Bobbitt was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections after being treated for his gunshot wounds. He is charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; fleeing or evading police; wanton endangerment; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges in connection with the incident.

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.