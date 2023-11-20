Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man charged with sexual abuse appears in court

An arrest report says the victim refused his advances, and then he became angry, threatening to deport the victim and a witness.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A South Louisville man was in court Monday, charged with abusing someone who lived with him and threatening deportation.

56-year-old Omar Escanarerino faces one count of sexual abuse.

Police say the incident happened Saturday at his home on Rutland Avenue. An arrest report says the victim refused his advances, and then he became angry, threatening to deport the victim and a witness.

He’s expected back in court on Nov. 28.

