Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a crash in Oldham County Sunday.

Oldham County police said around 6 p.m. officers went to a report of an injury accident on US Highway 393 and Elder Park Drive. When they arrived, they found two cars with their front ends damaged and a motorcycle with its back end damaged.

Oldham County Police Chief Greg Smith said an initial investigation shows one of the cars was getting on the highway when it hit the backend of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to then hit the Jeep.

Smith said the motorcycle driver was taken to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver was later identified as 26-year-old Preslee M. Francis of Louisville.

Oldham County police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County PD at (502) 222-1300.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.