Multiple crews respond to large brush fire in Borden, Indiana

BORDEN, In. (WAVE) - Multiple Southern Indiana crews spent hours battling a large brush fire in Borden Sunday.

Tri-Township Fire & Rescue Chief Col. Amir Mousavi says around 2:40p.m. calls came in about the breakout in the area of Top Of The Rock Road and State Road 60.

Multiple crews from Clark County, Floyd County and Washington County responded to the fire for over six hours.

Around 10:15p.m. all Tri-Township Fire & Rescue crews had left the scene and plan to return Monday morning to assess the damage.

Mousavi says no injuries or structural damages have been reported.

No cause has been determined at this time.

