Multiple fire crews respond to large brush fire in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana fire units are monitoring the area where a large brush fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

News and Tribune reported the fire started shortly before 3 p.m. in the east part of Borden near “Top of the Rock” Road and Indiana 60.

Multiple responding fire agencies from Clark, Floyd, and Washington Counties were called to control the fire. Crews battled the fire for six hours.

No injuries have been reported among firefighters or civilians, and no structures have been damaged by the fire.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.