Multiple fire crews respond to large brush fire in Southern Indiana

Area of Top Of The Rock Road and State Road 60.
Area of Top Of The Rock Road and State Road 60.(Tri-Township Fire Protection District)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana fire units are monitoring the area where a large brush fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

News and Tribune reported the fire started shortly before 3 p.m. in the east part of Borden near “Top of the Rock” Road and Indiana 60.

Multiple responding fire agencies from Clark, Floyd, and Washington Counties were called to control the fire. Crews battled the fire for six hours.

No injuries have been reported among firefighters or civilians, and no structures have been damaged by the fire.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire.

