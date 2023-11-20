Nelson Co. man arrested after kidnapping, murder plot discovered inside his home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nelson County deputies arrested 22-year-old Mason Johnson Monday after several illegal items and a detailed murder and kidnapping plot were found inside his home.

An investigation started on Sunday when deputies got a report that Johnson had tried to stop a vehicle using “police equipment.” The report led to a search warrant granted for Johnson’s home.

Deputies executed the warrant Sunday night at a home on Jim Clark Road in New Haven. Inside the home, deputies say they found an amalgam of evidence, including a pipe bomb, booby traps, body armor, a police baton, guns, pepper spray and what appeared to be a spike strip.

Deputies also found detailed schematics and plans for the kidnapping of Johnson’s ex-girlfriend and a murder plot against another man. Right now, it’s not clear what Johnson’s relationship is with that man.

According to Johnson’s arrest slip, an emergency protective order was also filed against him at the time by his ex-girlfriend. That order prohibited him from owning any guns.

Deputies arrested Johnson early Monday morning on charges of possession of a destructive device or booby trap, use of a weapon of mass destruction, attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, violation of a Kentucky EPO and impersonating a peace officer.

Johnson is being held at the Nelson County Jail and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

