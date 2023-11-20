Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Parlor Doughnuts kicking off giving season with toy drive at all Indiana Stores

Parlor Doughnuts kicking off giving season with toy drive at all Indiana Stores
Parlor Doughnuts kicking off giving season with toy drive at all Indiana Stores(Parlor Doughnuts)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts is helping out The Salvation Army this holiday season by hosting a toy drive in each of its Indiana stores.

The collection kicked off on November 15 and runs through December 15.

Officials say all collected toys will benefit local Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance programs that ensure that children have toys under the tree on Christmas morning.

Those participating locations are as follows:

  • Bloomington: 322 E. Kirkwood Avenue
  • Evansville: 301 N. Green River Road
  • Evansville: 204 Main Street
  • Fort Wayne: 11936 Lima Crossing Drive
  • Indianapolis: 805 W. 10th Street
  • Jasper: 511 N. Newton Street
  • Munster: 8130 Calumet Avenue, #102
  • Valparaiso: 255 Morthland Drive

The Salvation Army is also inviting the public to celebrate the launch of a multi-county effort in Toy Drive donation.

[Related Story: Salvation Army inviting public to celebrate multi-county toy, gift donation event]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Nephew of the woman found dead in New Albany talks abut her death.
‘I’m heart-broken’: Family of New Albany woman found dead mourns her loss
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County

Latest News

LIVE @ 2 PM: LMPD to release bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood
LMPD release of bodycam video from Nov. 13 officer-involved shooting
Area of Top Of The Rock Road and State Road 60.
Multiple fire crews respond to large brush fire in Southern Indiana
A teenager in Indiana was flown to a Cincinnati hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening...
Teen falls 20 feet in Indiana hunting accident, officers say
Neil Denicola appeared in court Monday, November 20.
Louisville man charged with attempted murder, rape of girlfriend