Parlor Doughnuts kicking off giving season with toy drive at all Indiana Stores

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts is helping out The Salvation Army this holiday season by hosting a toy drive in each of its Indiana stores.

The collection kicked off on November 15 and runs through December 15.

Officials say all collected toys will benefit local Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance programs that ensure that children have toys under the tree on Christmas morning.

Those participating locations are as follows:

Bloomington: 322 E. Kirkwood Avenue

Evansville: 301 N. Green River Road

Evansville: 204 Main Street

Fort Wayne: 11936 Lima Crossing Drive

Indianapolis: 805 W. 10th Street

Jasper: 511 N. Newton Street

Munster: 8130 Calumet Avenue, #102

Valparaiso: 255 Morthland Drive

The Salvation Army is also inviting the public to celebrate the launch of a multi-county effort in Toy Drive donation.

