Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Clark County

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train just north of Clarksville Monday afternoon.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened at the railroad crossing near the intersection of US 31 and Coopers Lane.

Assistant Chief Mark Grube said at this time police do not know the cause or circumstances of the crash. The name of the person killed hasn’t been released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

