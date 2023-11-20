Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Clark County

Assistant Chief Mark Grube said at this time police do not know the cause or circumstances of the crash.
By Ward Jolles and Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train just north of Clarksville Monday afternoon.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the collision happened at the railroad crossing near the intersection of US 31 and Coopers Lane.

Assistant Chief Mark Grube said at this time police do not know the cause or circumstances of the crash. The name of the person killed hasn’t been released.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Gene Snyder Freeway
Nephew of the woman found dead in New Albany talks abut her death.
‘I’m heart-broken’: Family of New Albany woman found dead mourns her loss
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County
3 dead after head-on collision in Breckinridge County

Latest News

Sungeros employees say strike is brewing, company still negotiating
Sungeros employees say strike is brewing, company still negotiating
WAVE News celebrates 75th anniversary
WAVE News celebrates 75th anniversary
Jaron L Bobbitt
Troubleshooters: Wyandotte officer involved shooting suspect released from prison early multiple times
Mason Johnson
Nelson Co. man arrested after kidnapping, murder plot discovered inside his home