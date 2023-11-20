SnowTALK! Blog 11/20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Rain is moving in from the southwest. Expect the most widespread (and heaviest) to fall tonight.

Amounts of 1″ seem to be the average overall with this system. Some will be under that and some could be nearly .50″+ from that mark.

Most of the steadier rain should be to the ease by 8am Tuesday with drizzle for the rest of the day.

More on that and the latest outlook into Thanksgiving/holiday weekend.

