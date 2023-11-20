Contact Troubleshooters
Thanksgiving travel expected to set record at Louisville Muhammad Ali International

Airlines are expected to move a record number of passengers through Louisville Muhammad Ali...
Airlines are expected to move a record number of passengers through Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport over the Thanksgiving 2023 travel period.(Chris Stowe/WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - AAA predicts 55 million people will be on the go for Thanksgiving. That is up more than 2 percent over last year and a post-pandemic record. Of that total, 49 million will be driving, taking advantage of cheaper gasoline than this time last year.

AAA recommends planning routes ahead of time and avoiding big city rush hours.

“Because your commutes could be anywhere from 50 to 80 percent longer,” said Lynda Lambert, AAA South Central spokesperson. “You want to get up and get out early or wait until later in the day.”

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is expecting to set an all-time record for departing passengers. Airport officials said airlines have scheduled 23 percent more departing seats at SDF this Thanksgiving compared to 2019.

That raises the possibility of longer lines at check-in and security. Airport parking could also be put to the test.

“We don’t expect to be out of parking completely,” said Natalie Chaudoin, SDF spokesperson, “but intermittent closures are possible especially for those popular locations like our garage and surface lot.”

