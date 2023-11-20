Trial delayed for man charged in double murder at Roosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with killing two people at a Louisville Rooster’s Restaurant was supposed to go on trial Monday, but the trial has been delayed.

The deadly shooting happened a few days before Christmas in 2021.

Karson Reitz was at the Roosters in Okolona when police say his father got into a fight with Michael Miller. They say Reitz ran up to the fight and pulled out a gun. Bradley Cross tried to break it up. Both Cross and Miller were shot and killed.

Reitz is facing 2 counts of murder. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney says the shooting was in self-defense.

Another trial is taking place in Division Nine right now, so Reitz’s murder trial has been moved to Division Eight. It’s supposed to begin Tuesday morning.

