Trial delayed for man charged in double murder at Roosters

Karson Reitz and his attorney in court earlier this year.
Karson Reitz and his attorney in court earlier this year.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with killing two people at a Louisville Rooster’s Restaurant was supposed to go on trial Monday, but the trial has been delayed.

The deadly shooting happened a few days before Christmas in 2021.

Karson Reitz was at the Roosters in Okolona when police say his father got into a fight with Michael Miller. They say Reitz ran up to the fight and pulled out a gun. Bradley Cross tried to break it up. Both Cross and Miller were shot and killed.

Reitz is facing 2 counts of murder. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney says the shooting was in self-defense.

Another trial is taking place in Division Nine right now, so Reitz’s murder trial has been moved to Division Eight. It’s supposed to begin Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

