Two part bond set for former Madison school resource officer

MADISON, In. (WAVE) - A special judge warned former Madison Mayor and school resource officer Timothy Armstrong the charges he faces could result in him spending the rest of his life in prison.

Armstrong is charged with 11 counts related to child sex crimes and official misconduct.

His defense lawyer asked for a $5,000 bond pointing out Armstrong has been aware of these allegations since last summer and hasn’t left town. Armstrong now has swapped his former brown uniform for a jail inmate’s green and gray striped one.

The judge on his case noted it was extremely troubling that the former mayor would also be charged with abusing his position as a school resource officer, noting both are positions of public trust.

Armstrong faces charges of texting a 12-year-sexually inappropriate material, and asking for the boy to record and send him sexually inappropriate videos.

The judge gave him a two-part bond. $25,000 cash plus another $10,000 surety bond to get out of jail.

Armstrong barely reacted to the charges. He seemed to be shaking his head slightly either denying them or in disbelief.

The most serious charges Armstrong faces come with a top penalty of 16 years in prison. Amstrong is 63 years old.

He pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial is set for March.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.