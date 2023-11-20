Contact Troubleshooters
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm holding update ahead of Governor’s Cup

University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm takes questions from member of the...
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm is holding his weekly update as the Cardinals prepare to take on Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup.

The #9 UofL Cardinals and UK Wildcats will face off for Week 13 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday at noon.

The update is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. Watch it here on the WAVE Now stream when it begins.

