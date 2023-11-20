UofL head coach Jeff Brohm holding update ahead of Governor’s Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm is holding his weekly update as the Cardinals prepare to take on Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup.

The #9 UofL Cardinals and UK Wildcats will face off for Week 13 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday at noon.

The update is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. Watch it here on the WAVE Now stream when it begins.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.