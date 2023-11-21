Blessings in a Backpack handed out to JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several JCPS schools gave out their Blessings in a Backpack Tuesday so students can have food for the holiday weekend.

Kids were given a bag with things like cereal, cookies, juice and apple sauce along with extra donations that other area organizations have provided. This kind of project makes a huge difference for both the kids and their families as some don’t know where their next meal might be coming from.

”Some of our kids don’t have food for the weekends,” Lincoln Elementary Family Resource Coordinator Felicia Ward said. “They don’t have food for the holidays either. We do different holiday assistance, but for some of our families, they have a lot of pride, and they don’t want to accept the assistance, so this makes a difference for them.”

According to Blessings in a Backpack, there are 80,000 kids in Jefferson County who are food insecure.

