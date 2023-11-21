Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Feed the City hosts 22nd annual Thanksgiving turkey food box giveaway

Feed the City 2023
Feed the City 2023(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff and Samantha Murray
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday Feed the City hosted its 22nd annual Thanksgiving turkey food box giveaway.

Families from around the city as well as from Southern Indiana received a turkey and all the extras that go with the meal.

Organizers with the event say that they didn’t turn anyone away from receiving a turkey and want people to think about helping out their neighbors during the holiday season

“In every home, people have plates, and when they sit down to eat this Thanksgiving maybe they can think about their neighbor, maybe think about a young person who goes to bed without a full nutritious meal, so we just want everybody to be aware that our community needs help from one to another,” Executive Director Larry D. Coleman said.

Feed the City offers hot meals daily, emergency food boxes, and clothes to needy families.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County
Neil Denicola appeared in court Monday, November 20.
Louisville man charged with attempted murder, rape of girlfriend
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Mason Johnson
Nelson Co. man arrested after kidnapping, murder plot discovered inside his home
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Clark County

Latest News

Kids were given a bag with things like cereal, cookies, juice and apple sauce along with extra...
Blessings in a Backpack handed out to JCPS students
Shop local advocates are encouraging Louisville shoppers to “keep it weird” this holiday season.
Louisville retailers expect holiday customers to spend less
Some of the items provided in Blessings in a Backpack
Blessings in a Backpack handed out to JCPS students
Old National Bank
Investigation into Old National Bank mass shooting officially closed; full documents released
Mason Johnson
Former Nelson County corrections officer arraigned, accused of murder, kidnapping plot