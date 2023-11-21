Feed the City hosts 22nd annual Thanksgiving turkey food box giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday Feed the City hosted its 22nd annual Thanksgiving turkey food box giveaway.

Families from around the city as well as from Southern Indiana received a turkey and all the extras that go with the meal.

Organizers with the event say that they didn’t turn anyone away from receiving a turkey and want people to think about helping out their neighbors during the holiday season

“In every home, people have plates, and when they sit down to eat this Thanksgiving maybe they can think about their neighbor, maybe think about a young person who goes to bed without a full nutritious meal, so we just want everybody to be aware that our community needs help from one to another,” Executive Director Larry D. Coleman said.

Feed the City offers hot meals daily, emergency food boxes, and clothes to needy families.

