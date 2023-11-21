Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Clouds stick around until Thanksgiving

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds and patchy drizzle tonight & Wednesday
  • Milder and less cloudy Thanksgiving
  • Cool & quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies stick around overnight as a patch or two of drizzle drifts through the region. Temperatures will sink into the 40s this evening and stay there into early Wednesdsay morning.

Clouds won’t go anywhere as we head through the day on Wednesday. A spot or two of drizzle is possible, but the main impact will be a cloudy, dry day with temperatures only rising into the mid to upper 40s during the afternoon.

Clouds will try to break up Wednesday night but it’ll be tough to see much of a clear sky until well after sunrise on Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will be in the 30s.

After a cold start to Thanksgiving we’ll be a bit milder during the afternoon as clouds break up. Highs will be in the the 50s.

Black Friday swees the return of clouds and hence the return of cooler weather as well. Highs will only reach into the 40s during the afternoon with lows near or below freezing by Saturday morning.

This weekend is cool and quiet with highs near 50°. Aside from a few light showers later in the day on Sunday, there are no major precipitation chances for us over the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

