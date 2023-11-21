FORECAST: Stubborn clouds and drizzle this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds will hold tough for another day

Thanksgiving Outlook

Holiday Travel trends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heavier/steady rain is over but the low clouds and drizzle will likely linger for several hours. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures will move very little today. Cooler tonight with clouds remaining in place. Some patchy drizzle may develop later today but much of the area will remain dry.

Those pesky clouds will try to hang on even into Wednesday. Some erosion of the cloud shield will develop during the afternoon but there is a good chance many will remain cloudy for much of the day. A mix of clouds and clear skies depending on your location into Wednesday night. Some valley/river fog will be possible as we turn colder.

Thanksgiving looks to feature improving weather with increasing amounts of sunshine. Highs look to reach into the 50s overall. The quiet weather will hold into Black Friday and for the big football game on Saturday.

