FORECAST: Widespread morning rain gives way to afternoon clouds, drizzle

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain pushes east this morning; clouds & drizzle linger through the afternoon
  • Clouds gradually clear Wednesday
  • Sunny & warmer for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The widespread, steady morning rain will become spotty drizzle by the afternoon as the front marches east. Highs hover in the 50s today with cloudy skies and wind gusts near 25 MPH. Clouds stick around tonight as colder air filters into the region. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will be cool with highs in the 40s. Clouds gradually clear throughout the day. The weather overall looks quiet for pre-Thanksgiving travel across our area. Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday night as lows plummet into the 20s and low 30s.

Thanksgiving looks sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s. A passing system throws clouds back into the region for Black Friday. The weekend looks colder with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

