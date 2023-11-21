Friends, family celebrate life of 9-year-old killed alongside his brother in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A funeral organized by friends and family was held Tuesday to honor the life of 9-year-old Jayden Howard.

On Nov. 8, Jayden and his 6-year-old brother Maurice Baker Jr. were shot and killed inside a Bullitt County home. Their mother, Tiffanie Lucas, is charged with both of their deaths. She is being held at Bullitt County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Visitation and a funeral took place Tuesday at Bates Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville. Maurice will be buried separately.

Both boys attended Freedom Elementary School in Bullitt County.

