Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Holcomb shares Thanksgiving meal with Indiana National Guard soldiers in Kenya

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sits down to eat with members of the Indiana National Guard Nov. 15,...
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sits down to eat with members of the Indiana National Guard Nov. 15, 2023, at Camp Simba in Kenya. Source: Governor Eric Holcomb's Office(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles returned to Indianapolis on Friday after traveling to Kenya for a Thanksgiving meal with Hoosier National Guard soldiers serving at Camp Simba.

“These are men and women who will spend close to a year living in a foreign country, thousands of miles away from home and celebrate the upcoming holidays away from those who love them most,” Holcomb said. “It was an honor to share a meal with them and take a moment to learn more about their mission at hand and about the loved ones waiting for their safe return.”

The Indiana National Guard’s Airborne Company are stationed in the Horn of Africa region on a counterterrorism mission.

“Hoosier Guardsmen serving at Camp Simba right now are focused on the mission, supporting regional security and freedom in Kenya,” Lyles said. “I’m grateful for their professionalism and the governor’s visit, which provided a morale boost to the soldiers who will be apart from their loved ones during the holidays.”

Indiana National Guard soldiers continuing the mission are scheduled to return home to the Hoosier state next year.

Click here for more photos of the visit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after car rear-ends motorcycle in Oldham County
Neil Denicola appeared in court Monday, November 20.
Louisville man charged with attempted murder, rape of girlfriend
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Mason Johnson
Nelson Co. man arrested after kidnapping, murder plot discovered inside his home
Source: TRIMARC
I-65 North at Hardin-Bullitt County line reopens

Latest News

Woman connected to child found in suitcase to serve more than 18 years in prison
She was sentenced for her role in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, who was found in a...
Woman connected to child found in suitcase to serve more than 18 years in prison
Arien Fredrickson, 29.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting newborn to get her to stop crying
Multiple fire crews respond to large brush fire in Southern Indiana
Multiple fire crews respond to large brush fire in Southern Indiana